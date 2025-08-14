Satish Sharma expresses grief over Kishtwar cloudburst, assures support to affected families

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 14: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Information Technology, Satish Sharma, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident of cloudburst that struck the Chositi area along the Machail Mata Yatra route in Kishtwar, leaving several people feared dead.

In his message, the Minister said, “I am deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate cloudburst during the sacred Machail Mata Yatra. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured.”

Satish Sharma lauded the swift response of the district administration, rescue teams and volunteers who immediately rushed to the spot to carry out relief and evacuation operations. He assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and that all necessary assistance, including medical support and rehabilitation measures, will be extended to the affected people.

The Minister further appealed to yatris and locals to cooperate with the administration and follow safety advisories being issued from time to time to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the yatra.