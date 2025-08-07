Satish Sharma asks to intensify, continue drive against adulterated meat

In a decisive move to safeguard the public health, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Information Technology, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today directed the enforcement wing of the department to intensify and continue its drive against adulterated meat across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minster was reviewing the measures being taken by the department of FCS&CA to check and confusticate adulterated meat across Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting held here today.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of FCS&CA, Enforcement wing and Legal Metrology.

The Minister instructed the enforcement teams to conduct regular inspections, carry out surprise raids and take strict action against those found guilty of selling adulterated or substandard meat.

“The health of our citizens is non-negotiable. Any compromise on food safety will be dealt with firmly. The enforcement wing must act without delay or leniency,” said the Minister while reviewing the progress on recent enforcement activities.

Satish Sharma also called for greater coordination among the FCS&CA Department, municipal authorities, health officials and law enforcement agencies to enhance the effectiveness of the drive. He further urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to food adulteration.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards protecting the consumer rights and ensuring the availability of safe and hygienic food to every household in the region.