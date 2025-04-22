Sat Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Ashok Koul condemn terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu & Kashmir leaders strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Tourists in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sat Sharma, President, J&K BJP, strongly condemned the cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He said that Pakistan sponsored terrorists have done a heinous crime and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He also said that these attacks are directed to affect the peace process as well as the socio-economic conditions in the region, especially when the peak tourist season is initiating.

“Modi Government stands firm on its resolution to deal terrorism with iron fist. It practices zero tolerance policy for terrorism, and swift retaliation is certain”, said Sat Sharma.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, while condemning the attack, said that the tourists have been targeted in the Pahalgam area under the Anantnag District by the terrorists. For the past one year, Pakistan has been trying to create unrest in India under new modus operandi. It has been targeting the Hindu community in the Jammu region to create division in the region. It has also been claimed that the terrorists targeted after asking the name of victim.

The harm inflicted is irreversible and our security forces will neutralize every culprit in the shortest time possible.

Ashok Koul also condemned the deadly terrorist attack and said that these attacks aim to disrupt the ongoing peace and progress process in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the incident, saying that the terrorists and others involved would be made to pay the price.