Sat Sharma meets HM Amit Shah, discusses J&K Affairs and extends invitation to visit the region

Sat Sharma, President of the Jammu & Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met with the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah ji, in New Delhi today.

The meeting focused on key developments in Jammu & Kashmir and important organizational matters concerning the region.

During the interaction, Sat Sharma congratulated the Union Home Minister on the successful culmination of Operation Mahadev, which led to the elimination of the terrorists involved in the heinous Pahalgam attack. He emphasized that the operation marks a significant step forward in the broader Operation Sindoor, aimed at ensuring peace and security in the Union Territory.

He expressed deep appreciation for the continued guidance and firm resolve shown by the Hon’ble Union Home Minister in tackling terrorism and strengthening grassroots governance in J&K.

Sat Sharma also invited Amit Shah to visit Jammu & Kashmir in the near future, noting that his presence would inspire the cadre and reinforce the ongoing development and security efforts in the Union Territory. The guidance of the Hon’ble Union Home Minister will be inspiring and guiding for all, he added.

