Sat Sharma CA asks BJP Cells to intensify outreach across both Jammu and Kashmir regions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir held a meeting of party’s All Cells at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu on Tuesday.

The meeting was addressed by Sat Sharma CA, President, J&K BJP, Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Organization), Sh. Bharat Bhushan, Vice-President and DDC Chairperson, Rakesh Mahajan, Vice-President, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, MLA, and Ved Sharma, All Cells Incharge.

Convenors and Co-convenors of all the Cells of BJP participated in the meeting which witnessed the resolve to further strengthen the party’s structure and outreach across Jammu & Kashmir, through the effective functioning of party’s Cells.

Sat Sharma CA, in his address, emphasized the pivotal role that the Cells play in fortifying the organization at the grassroots. “BJP Cells are not just organizational units, they are the nerve centres of our political working,” he stated. He further said that Cells are the bridge between the party and various sections of society and are instrumental in policy feedback, public mobilization, and dissemination of the party’s ideology.

“Every Cell plays a unique role in connecting the BJP to the people. These Cells help us stay rooted in ground realities and shape our political strategies accordingly,” he added. He stressed that the activities of BJP Cells will now be intensified in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions, strengthening the party’s presence and outreach.

Ashok Koul appreciated the party’s growing influence in the Kashmir region and expressed confidence that the All Cells would work rigorously to further deepen BJP’s presence through targeted outreach and community-based programs.

Bharat Bhushan highlighted the importance of Cells in connecting people with the party, noting that such structures act as vital links between the public and the BJP’s ideology and initiatives.

Rakesh Mahajan, who previously served as the All Cells Incharge, shared insights into the Cells’ performance during his tenure. He reflected on past initiatives and expressed hope that under the new leadership, the Cells would achieve greater outreach and effectiveness.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal praised the role of BJP Cells in both rural and urban settings, stating that their proactive engagement has benefitted both the people and the organization significantly.

Ved Sharma, who conducted the meeting proceedings, expressed gratitude to the senior leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of All Cells Incharge. He assured the gathering of his commitment to expanding the Cells’ activities and taking their performance to new heights.

The convenors and the co-convenors of all cells of BJP resolved to enhance grassroots engagement and strengthen the BJP’s organizational base through the dynamic functioning of its Cells.