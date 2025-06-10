Sat Pal Bhanoo entrusted financial & administrative powers

Srinagar, June 09: As per the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, dated 07.06.2025, Sat Pal Bhanoo, Managing Director, LIC of India has been entrusted with the financialand administrative powers and functions of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for a period of three months w.e.f. June 08, 2025 i.e. upto September 07, 2025 or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.