Sanskrit carries India’s eternal wisdom: J&K BJP chief

Jammu, Aug 08: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir president, Sat Sharma on Friday said Sanskrit is not just a language, but the “soul of our civilisation”.“From the Vedas to the Shastras, from hymns to mantras, Sanskrit has been the sacred medium carrying the knowledge, wisdom, and spirituality of Bharat through millennia,” he said while addressing a gathering at the Jammu University.According to a party statement issued here, Sharma led a BJP delegation comprising senior leaders and MLAs to witness the cultural and intellectual richness of Bharat’s ancient legacy on the second day of the exhibition of Sanskrit literature, old books and rare manuscripts organised during the Sanskrit Week celebrations at Dhanvantri Library, Jammu University.The exhibition, organised jointly by Sanskrit Bharti, Jammu & Kashmir, Shashvat Art Gallery and the Sanskrit University, displayed an array of rare literary treasures, pocket books, items inscribed with Sanskrit nomenclature, and ancient manuscripts preserved with traditional and modern methods, presented by the Shashvat Art Gallery. One of the major highlights was the illustrated depiction of scientific discoveries made in ancient Bharat, many of which form the foundation of modern scientific thought and technological advancements.Addressing the gathering, the J&K BJP chief said, “Today, when the world is rediscovering India’s ancient scientific contributions, be it in astronomy, mathematics, or medicine, it becomes even more important to connect with Sanskrit to truly understand and revive that heritage.”He added, “Sanskrit is a scientific language with unparalleled phonetic precision and linguistic clarity. Many of our daily-use words, rituals, and thoughts are deeply rooted in Sanskrit. Promoting it in daily conversations, prayers, and education is our responsibility to preserve our cultural identity.”Yudhvir Sethi, MLA Jammu East, appreciated the exhibition, saying this initiative is a step toward reclaiming our cultural pride. “The preservation of such manuscripts is a service to history and the future, and the schools and institutions must find innovative ways to bring Sanskrit into regular learning. The knowledge encoded in Sanskrit texts is not only spiritual but also deeply scientific and logical,” he added.Vikram Randhawa said, “The youth must realise the treasure we possess in Sanskrit literature. Such exhibitions should be held regularly to inspire the next generation. If we want to make India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ again, we must begin by reconnecting with the language that once made us intellectually supreme.”