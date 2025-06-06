‘Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak’: BJP J&K pledges to curb plastic use, protect environment

Srinagar, Jun 05: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday organised ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak’ meeting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, as part of its nationwide campaign to celebrate “11 Years of PM Modi’s Transformative Governance”.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior party leaders, office bearers, and district functionaries, reaffirming their commitment to the party’s mission of inclusive development and good governance, the party said in a statement issued here.

The programme was marked by a plantation drive under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, symbolising respect for motherhood and commitment to environmental sustainability. The drive was jointly launched by BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul and BJP Vice-President & MLA Sham Lal Sharma, who is also the Incharge of North Kashmir.

In his address, Ashok Koul emphasised the importance of booth-level plantation drives and called upon party workers to take a pledge to avoid the use of plastic. He underscored the role of grassroots engagement in promoting both environmental consciousness and party outreach.

Sham Lal Sharma, speaking on the occasion, praised the people of north Kashmir for their continued support and highlighted the transformative impact of various central schemes on the ground.

Prominent leaders present at the event included M.M. War, Anwar Khan, Dr Fareeda, Arif Raja, G.M. Mir, Mudasir Wani, Sajid Yousuf Shah, Sh. Sahil Bashir Bhat, District Presidents of Baramulla Constituency Gh Hassan Dar, Bandipora Mudasir Farooq Jan, Kupwara Rafiq Shah, former District Presidents, and several senior party leaders Haleema begam, Javid Qureshi, Mushtaq Mir, Raja Waqar, Harjeet Singh Duke, Farooq Ahmad Malik.

The meeting served as a platform to review party activities, strengthen booth-level strategies, and prepare for upcoming organisational initiatives across north Kashmir, the party said.

The BJP leadership reiterated its resolve to take forward the vision of “Sankalp Se Siddhi” and continue working towards the welfare and empowerment of every citizen under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.