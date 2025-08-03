Top Stories

SANJY-2025 to remain suspended from today on both tracks

RK News
RK News
Srinagar, Aug 2:The ShriAmarnathjiYatra has been suspended from both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes starting August 3, owing to recent heavy rainfall and the urgent need for repair and maintenance along the pilgrimage tracks.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, confirmed the decision, stating:
“Due to the recent heavy rains, critical repair and maintenance works are required on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. It has been observed that due to the continued deployment of men and machinery on the tracks from tomorrow, we will not be able to resume the Yatra. The Yatra will therefore remain suspended from August 3 onwards from both the routes.”

So far, over 4.10 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during this year’s Yatra season.

