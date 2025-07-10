SANJY 2025: J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic advisory for Jammu -Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes 

The Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for July 11, 2025, regulating vehicular movement on key routes, particularly in view of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and prevailing road conditions.

The advisory states that SANJY Convoy, LMVs, and private cars will be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44), subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, HMVs will be allowed on alternate days, and their movement will be facilitated after assessing the road and traffic situation.

Commuters are advised to undertake journeys during daytime, especially on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW, due to the apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal. Fruit growers and load carriers carrying fresh perishables from the Valley towards Jammu are advised to load and park their vehicles timely at designated places between Navyug Tunnel and Levdoora.

The advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs, passenger vehicles, and private cars on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW. For instance, vehicles will be released from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Srinagar between 6:00 AM and 12:00 PM, and from Qazigund towards Jammu between 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM.

Additionally, the advisory provides guidelines for traffic movement on other key routes, including the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, SSG Road, and Mughal Road. On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, LMVs and HPSVs will be allowed from both sides, subject to fair weather and good road conditions.

On the SSG Road, traffic movement will be allowed on a regulated basis, with LMVs followed by HMVs being allowed from Minamarg towards Srinagar between 5:00 AM and 10:00 AM, and from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM.

Commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary haltage between Ramban and Banihal, especially near landslide and shooting stone areas, and to carry sufficient fuel and check their vehicle’s fitness before embarking on a journey.

The Traffic Police Headquarters has also provided contact numbers for Traffic Control Units in Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Kargil, where commuters can obtain information about road conditions and traffic updates.

Contact Numbers for Traffic Control Units:

Jammu: 0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103

-Ramban: 9419993745, 1800-180-7043

-Udhampur: 8491928625

– PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100

– PCR Kargil: 9541902330, 9541902331