SANJY-2025: Ganderbal Police tighten surveillance ahead of yatra

Ganderbal, June 28: In view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal (JKPS) on Saturday assured that a comprehensive multi-layered security framework has been established to ensure a peaceful and secure pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media in Ganderbal, SSP Poswal stated that security forces have intensified area domination, checking, and frisking operations across key routes. “Every movement is being closely monitored, especially to prevent infiltration by anti-national or international elements,” he said.

He emphasized that the upper reaches of the district, including areas inhabited by transhumant and tribal populations, remain under strict surveillance. “We are alert and fully prepared to begin the yatra in a secure environment. Special focus is on the boundary regions of the district,” Poswal added. Certain areas have been declared off-limits, and the public is strongly advised not to attempt access.

The SSP appealed to pilgrims and tourists to strictly follow the issued guidelines, including adherence to cut-off timings during the yatra. “Avoid venturing into isolated areas or taking interior routes based on suggestions from drivers, as this can pose serious risks,” he warned.

He further advised tourists visiting picnic spots to return by afternoon, as the same cut-off timings applied to yatris will be enforced for them as well.

Highlighting safety concerns along the Sindh River, SSP Poswal reiterated the administration’s advisory to avoid riverbanks. “A circular has been issued regarding this. Negligence can lead to drowning incidents,” he cautioned.

Concluding his address, SSP Poswal urged full cooperation from pilgrims and tourists. “If everyone follows the guidelines, we assure a smooth and safe Amarnath Yatra for all.”