SANJY-2025: DC visits Yatra transit camp at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, June 11: In connection with the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat undertook a visit to Yatra Transit Camp at Pantha Chowk here on Wednesday.

The visit focused on ensuring robust arrangements for the smooth and seamless conduct of the annual yatra, set to commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. DC meticulously reviewed the boarding, lodging, sanitation, medical facilities at the Pantha Chowk Transit Camp, a halt station for yatris traveling to the Amarnath cave. He also took stock of other amenities to ensure they meet the needs of the yatris. During the visit, DC issued clear directives to officers to expedite preparations and ensure all arrangements are put in place well ahead of the yatra. Emphasizing pilgrim comfort, he stressed the need for seamless coordination among departments to enhance services at the camp. Special attention was given to the setup of Langars (community kitchens) to provide nutritious meals and the availability of clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities.

DC also inspected the readiness of Yatri facilitation centres, which will handle critical services such as e-KYC verification, RFID card distribution, and on-spot registration to streamline the pilgrimage process.DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed; Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Zubair Ahmad; ARTO, Muazam Ali and other officers during the visit.