SANJY-2025: DC Srinagar, Commissioner SMC visit Yatra Transit Camp Panthachowk

SRINAGAR, JUNE 28:- Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Akshay Labroo & Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb on Saturday evening undertook a site visit of Yatra Transit Camp (YTC) at Panthachowk to oversee the arrangements being put in place for the Yatries expected to participate in annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra(SANJY-2025) begining from July 03.

DC along with SMC Commissioner inspected the facilities and arrangements put in place for safety and convenience of the yatris during their halt at the transit camp Srinagar.

On the occasion, DC & Commissioner were apprised that all necessary facilities including provision for drinking water, electricity, sanitation, public convenience facilities, boarding, lodging, bedding, KYC registration counter, medical facilities, etc have been made available at the Yatra Transit Camp well in advance before the commencement of the annual pilgrimage.

During the visit, DC & Commissioner assessed the condition and functionality of various facilities, ensuring they are operating as intended, to ensure pilgrims do not face any difficulty at the camp.

While interacting with the Officers, DC emphasized seamless coordination among departments to ensure smooth, seamless and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

SMC authorities briefed that proper sanitation and cleanliness in the transit camp on a regular basis, besides deployment of sufficient staff has been ensured. Directions were passed for installing dust bins at different locations in the premises of the transit camp.

In order to ensure hassle free RFID and KYC registrations at the Camp, DC asked the concerned to ensure all required machinery and electronic gadgets are functioning properly.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed; Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Khurshid and SDPO Panthachowk, Zohaib Hassan, the DC was accompanied by SDM East, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE, Tehsildar Panthachowk, Chief Sanitation Officer and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration.