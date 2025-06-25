SANJY-2025: DC Sgr, SMC Comm visit Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, June 24:- In connection with the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2025, Deputy Commissioner(DC)Srinagar, Akshay Labroo along with Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC), Faz Lul Haseeb undertook a visit to Yatra Transit Camp, Pantha Chowk here on Tuesday.

The visit was focused on ensuring robust arrangements for the smooth and seamless conduct of the annual pilgrimage, set to commence on July 3. Additional Deputy Commissioner Aadil Fareed, Joint Commissioner SMC, Nuzhat Khurshid, SDPO Panthachowk Zohaib and senior Officers of Police and District Administration Srinagar accompanied the DC during the visit. On the occasion, the DC reviewed the boarding, lodging, bedding, registration, sanitation, medical facilities at the Pantha Chowk Transit Camp, a halt site for pilgrims traveling to the Amarnathji cave. He also took stock of other amenities to ensure they meet the needs of the yatris. During the visit, the DC issued directives to Officers to expedite preparations and ensure all arrangements are put in place well ahead of the Yatra-2025. Emphasizing pilgrim comfort, he stressed the need for seamless coordination among Departments to enhance services at the Camp. Special attention was laid on ensuring proper sanitation facilities, availability of clean drinking water, electricity and setting up of Langars(community kitchens) to provide nutritious meals. The DC and SMC Commissioner also inspected the readiness of Yatri Facilitation Center, which will handle critical services such as e-KYC verification, RFID card distribution, and registration to streamline the pilgrimage process.

During the visit, the DC was apprised that as many 100 mobile bathrooms, 100 urinals and 300 mobile toilets have been setup at the Transit Camp for the convenience of the yatris. He was also informed that besides a dedicated water supply to camp, 72,000 litre capacity of standby water storage tanks have also been installed to suffice the needs of the visiting pilgrims at the halt camp.

On the occasion, the DC directed all line Departments to ensure all arrangements and facilities are completed by June 28 to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Yatra for this year. Later, the Deputy Commissioner along with the Commissioner SMC visited Yatra Bhawan adjacent to the Yatra Transit Camp and inspected the arrangements-facilities being put in place for the Shri Amarnathji Yatries