SANJY-2025: DC G’bl  directs expediting ongoing Yatra works to meet timelines

Ganderbal, June 09: In view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2025, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today chaired a comprehensive meeting of district officers and stakeholders at Mini Secretariat here to review the status of arrangements and ongoing works along the Baltal route.

Officers from all line departments and representatives of key stakeholder agencies including BEACON, BSNL, Jio, and Airtel presented detailed progress reports regarding the preparedness for the Yatra.

The review covered a range of critical areas including physical connectivity, drinking water supply, shelter sheds, medical facilities, disaster risk mitigation, electricity availability, mobile connectivity and registration of ponies and service providers.

Emphasising the national importance of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, DC underlined the responsibility of the district administration to ensure seamless and safe facilities for the pilgrims. He directed all concerned departments to adhere strictly to timelines and expedite completion of all ongoing works to facilitate hassle-free Yatra services.

With regard to mobile network coverage, DC issued instructions to representatives of Jio, Airtel and BSNL to ensure uninterrupted connectivity at all critical locations, especially along the Baltal-Holy Cave route. He further emphasized the need to make necessary arrangements for the live telecast of the Pratham Puja scheduled on 11th June from the Holy Cave.

Assistant Labour Commissioner was directed to expedite the registration of service providers to ensure availability of adequate manpower for smooth conduct of the Yatra.