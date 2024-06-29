SANJY- 2024: First batch of Pilgrims flagged-off for Amarnath Yatra from Domail, Baltal Base Camp

GANDERBAL, JUNE 29: The annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 (SANJY) commenced today with the flagging-off of the first batch of pilgrims by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, from the Domail, Baltal base camp.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; Camp Director Baltal, Camp Director Domail, Additional Camp Directors, and other officials from district administration, police, and security agencies graced the occasion, ensuring the seamless start of this significant pilgrimage.

The pilgrims, filled with enthusiasm and devotion, were seen chanting religious hymns as they proceeded towards the holy Cave of Lord Shiva.

The atmosphere was charged with spiritual fervor, reflecting the deep faith and reverence of the devotees.

In preparation for this sacred journey, comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims. Essential amenities, healthcare services, and robust security measures have been meticulously put in place at the base camps and along the route to the holy Cave.

The administration is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees participating in this pious pilgrimage.

District Administration Ganderbal extended its best wishes to all pilgrims for a blessed and fulfilling journey to the holy Cave.

The commencement of the Amarnath Yatra is a significant event, marking the beginning of a period of devotion and spiritual reflection for thousands of pilgrims.