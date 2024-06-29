Developing Story

SANJY- 2024: First batch of Pilgrims flagged-off for Amarnath Yatra from Domail, Baltal Base Camp

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

GANDERBAL, JUNE 29: The annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 (SANJY) commenced today with the flagging-off of the first batch of pilgrims by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, from the Domail, Baltal base camp.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; Camp Director Baltal, Camp Director Domail, Additional Camp Directors, and other officials from district administration, police, and security agencies graced the occasion, ensuring the seamless start of this significant pilgrimage.

The pilgrims, filled with enthusiasm and devotion, were seen chanting religious hymns as they proceeded towards the holy Cave of Lord Shiva.
The atmosphere was charged with spiritual fervor, reflecting the deep faith and reverence of the devotees.

In preparation for this sacred journey, comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims. Essential amenities, healthcare services, and robust security measures have been meticulously put in place at the base camps and along the route to the holy Cave.

The administration is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience for all devotees participating in this pious pilgrimage.

District Administration Ganderbal extended its best wishes to all pilgrims for a blessed and fulfilling journey to the holy Cave.

The commencement of the Amarnath Yatra is a significant event, marking the beginning of a period of devotion and spiritual reflection for thousands of pilgrims.

 

You Might Also Like

Virat Kohli goes down in history book for scoring second slowest fifty for India in T20 World Cup

H&ME deptt establishes dedicated “SKIMS Cell” at Civil Secretariat

LG Sinha addresses NCC cadets at Special National Integration Camp in Srinagar

Enhance supervision to increase revenue collection: CS to JKRTC

Div Com holds meeting to address traffic issues at various places in City

Share This Article
Previous Article Virat Kohli goes down in history book for scoring second slowest fifty for India in T20 World Cup
Next Article India are T20 World Champions; Virat, Pandya, Arshdeep shine in final against South Africa, ending ICC trophy drought
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India are T20 World Champions; Virat, Pandya, Arshdeep shine in final against South Africa, ending ICC trophy drought
Breaking
Exchange of fire reported along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Breaking
T20 WC final: India win toss, opt to bat against South Africa
Developing Story
J&K Govt engages realtors on Draft Development Rights, Land Pooling Policies
Developing Story