Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, called on Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, here in Jakarta.

During the meeting, both sides firmly condemned terrorism in all its forms, reiterating their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring regional peace and security.

The delegation and ASEAN leadership emphasised the importance of cooperation among member states to effectively counter terrorism and maintain regional stability.

This interaction marks a continued effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and collaborative security measures between the parliamentary delegation and ASEAN.

The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta today after concluding their visit to Singapore.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta wrote, “The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon’ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on #OperationSindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner, Indonesia.”

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India’s global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

A day earlier, Jha, during a meeting with Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, emphasised India’s firm stance against terrorism. Jha made it clear that India will give a fitting reply to any terrorist attack and will not tolerate nuclear blackmail.

Jha stressed that India is prepared to strike precisely and decisively at terrorist hideouts operating under the cover of nuclear threats. The delegation also sought Singapore’s support in combating terrorism at international forums, reaffirming India’s commitment to a strong and measured response to protect its security and sovereignty.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)