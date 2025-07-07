Sports

Sana Jan Shines with Bronze at National Wushu Championship

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Hyderabad/Srinagar, July 6: Sana Jan brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Bronze Medal at the 24th Junior National Wushu Championship, held in Hyderabad from July 1 to 6, 2025.A statement issued here said that competing against top national contenders, Sana demonstrated remarkable resilience and talent, earning her a spot on the podium. Her achievement has been widely appreciated across the sports fraternity of J&K. Coaches, officials, and fellow athletes congratulated Sana, calling her a rising star in martial arts. Her journey stands as an inspiration for young girls across the region aspiring to excel in sports.

