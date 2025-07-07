Hyderabad/Srinagar, July 6: Sana Jan brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Bronze Medal at the 24th Junior National Wushu Championship, held in Hyderabad from July 1 to 6, 2025.A statement issued here said that competing against top national contenders, Sana demonstrated remarkable resilience and talent, earning her a spot on the podium. Her achievement has been widely appreciated across the sports fraternity of J&K. Coaches, officials, and fellow athletes congratulated Sana, calling her a rising star in martial arts. Her journey stands as an inspiration for young girls across the region aspiring to excel in sports.
Sana Jan Shines with Bronze at National Wushu Championship
