Sports

Samba Girls Tournament Powers Through Day With 246 players

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Samba, May 27: The Inter-Zonal District Level Tournament organized by the District Youth Services & Sports Department Samba at Rani Suchet Singh Stadium entered its second day. The ongoing event features Cricket (U-17 Boys), and Volleyball, Kabaddi and Kho-Kho (U-14 & U-17 Girls).
District Youth Services and Sports Officer Dharamvir Singh, along with other functionaries graced the occasion and welcomed the players. A pledge was taken to promote sports and say no to drugs. A total of 246 girl players from all five zones of District Samba are participating with great enthusiasm. The DYSSO congratulated all participants for their dedication and spirited performances.

 

 

 

District Pulwama Squash Championship concludes
Aarifeen School of Excellence, Baramulla commemorates National Sports Day
J&K Junior Carrom team leaves for Mumbai to play 47thNational Carrom Championship
Mamma Club Judda emerges victorious in intense Reasi District Volleyball Championship
J&K Sports Council celebrates International Women’s Day
Share This Article
Previous Article Sporting Spirit Soars in Baramulla with Zonal Level Competitions
Next Article 20 Girls Clash in Doda Kabbaddi Showdown
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Srinagar residents demand action as car dealers continue illegal parking practices
City
Delays mar completion of B&J Hospital’s new block, manpower sanctioning
City
DPS Srinagar students shine on ‘Global Stage’ with prestigious scholarships
City
SKUAST-K, distribute rearing items among adopted Seri-farmers in Barmaulla
Kashmir