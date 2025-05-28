Samba Girls Tournament Powers Through Day With 246 players

Samba, May 27: The Inter-Zonal District Level Tournament organized by the District Youth Services & Sports Department Samba at Rani Suchet Singh Stadium entered its second day. The ongoing event features Cricket (U-17 Boys), and Volleyball, Kabaddi and Kho-Kho (U-14 & U-17 Girls).

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Dharamvir Singh, along with other functionaries graced the occasion and welcomed the players. A pledge was taken to promote sports and say no to drugs. A total of 246 girl players from all five zones of District Samba are participating with great enthusiasm. The DYSSO congratulated all participants for their dedication and spirited performances.