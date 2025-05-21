“Salute to brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in ‘Operation Sindoor” : LG Sinha 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday interacted with the soldiers in Poonch, recalled their invincible power, which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Salute to the brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in ‘Operation Sindoor’. During my interaction with the soldiers in Poonch, I recalled their invincible power, which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat.”

“Operation Sindoor is living example of India’s military and strategic might. ‘Operation Sindoor’ has also proved that every inch of Pakistan’s land is today the target of our brave soldiers and the enemy knows that if it indulges in future misadventure then it will not survive.” the post reads.

“Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line. In just 23 minutes, India had brought the masters of Pakistani terrorists to their knees and the next time if they raise their eyes towards Mother India, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment.” LG said.