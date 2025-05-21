BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Salute to brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in ‘Operation Sindoor” : LG Sinha 

"Operation Sindoor is living example of India's military and strategic might": LG

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday interacted with the soldiers in Poonch, recalled their invincible power, which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Salute to the brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in ‘Operation Sindoor’. During my interaction with the soldiers in Poonch, I recalled their invincible power, which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat.”

“Operation Sindoor is living example of India’s military and strategic might. ‘Operation Sindoor’ has also proved that every inch of Pakistan’s land is today the target of our brave soldiers and the enemy knows that if it indulges in future misadventure then it will not survive.” the post reads.

“Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line. In just 23 minutes, India had brought the masters of Pakistani terrorists to their knees and the next time if they raise their eyes towards Mother India, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment.” LG said.

 

 

Multi-tier security arrangements in place ahead of R-Day celebrations: IGP Kashmir
“Shocking”: Mehbooba Mufti on Reasi terror attack
6000 Lab tests being done in SMHS Hospital on daily basis
High Commission in UK organises beach clean-up as part of India’s G20 Presidency
Go First cancels all flights till Sep 10 due to operational reasons
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha visits Poonch, meets Indian Army and BSF Personnel
Next Article Boy injured in scuffle outside SP College, hospitalized
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha announces Govt job to NOKs of Pak shelling victims
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Boy injured in scuffle outside SP College, hospitalized
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha visits Poonch, meets Indian Army and BSF Personnel
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Former MLA Amin Bhat rejoins Congress
Breaking