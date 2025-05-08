Breaking

Salman Ali Sagar appointed JKNC Vice Provincial President for Kashmir

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Thursday appointed Salman Ali Sagar as the Vice Provincial President for the Kashmir region.

According to a statement issued here, A Party Spokesperson said that JKNC is pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Ali Sagar as the Vice Provincial President of the party.

Salman, who previously served as the Provincial President of the Youth Wing, has been elevated to this key leadership position in recognition of his dedicated service and commitment to the party’s vision.Salman Ali Sagar’s dynamic leadership in the Youth Wing has significantly strengthened the party’s outreach and engagement with the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

His new role as Vice Provincial President will further amplify his contributions to JKNC’s mission of fostering unity, progress, and development in the region.

The JKNC leadership extends its heartfelt congratulations to Salman Ali Sagar and expresses confidence in his ability to excel in this new responsibility.

