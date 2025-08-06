Sakina Itoo visits Budgam, Orders Probe Into Youth’s Electrocution 

Minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a student in Budgam district after coming in contact with a live electric wire. She called the incident “unfortunate and avoidable” and assured strict action against those responsible.

Visiting the grieving family, Itoo said, “No support can truly heal the pain of losing an only son. We stand with the family in this hour of grief, but only they know the depth of their sorrow.”

The Minister was accompanied by MLAs Dars and Saifuddin Bhatt, along with senior officers from the Education Department and local administration. She stated that the visit was made following the instructions of the Chief Minister and emphasized that both the Power Development Department (PDD) and the school administration will be investigated.

“This incident should never have happened. If students left school during class hours without supervision, the school must be held accountable,” she said.

“I have ordered a transparent inquiry into the matter. The role of the PDD, school authorities, and any other responsible parties will be examined.”

Minister Itoo also visited another student injured in the same incident, currently admitted to SMHS Hospital. “The child is in pain and the family is disturbed. Immediate and fair action is necessary.”

She confirmed that instructions had been given to the Additional Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry against the PDD officials on duty at the time of the incident. “If a power line falls and takes a life, someone must be held accountable,” she said.

Responding to a recent order by the Chief Education Officer Budgam restricting media entry into schools, she stated, “Right now, our focus is on ensuring justice for the affected families.” (KNS)