SEOVideo Sakina Itoo Inaugurates Dialysis Unit & OPD Block at CHC Mandi Fulfilling Long-Pending Public Demand Last updated: August 5, 2025 5:07 pm RK Online Desk Published: August 5, 2025 Share 0 Min Read SHARE ASMITA Khelo India Women’s Yogasana League 2025–26 held with zeal in Srinagar Non-Local killings : NIA raids underway at six locations in Kashmir Asmita Pencak Silat League inaugurated in Srinagar GoI urged to support more sports: Nuzhat Jehangir Haryana Governor speaking with reporters after paying tribute to martyrs After Dates, Basil Seeds & Kateer Are Top Picks During Ramadan In Kashmir. TAGGED:5 AugustHealth and Education Minister Sakina itooJK Sign Up For Daily NewsletterBe keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time. Share This Article Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Copy Link Print Previous Article LG Sinha hands over appointment letters to 158 NoKs of terror victims in Srinagar Next Article DFCO cancels sale licenses of 8 pharmacies, suspends operations of 75 retail sale establishments Leave a Comment Leave a Comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Stay Connected1MFollowersLike262kFollowersFollowInstagramFollow234kSubscribersSubscribeGoogle NewsFollowLatest News DFCO cancels sale licenses of 8 pharmacies, suspends operations of 75 retail sale establishments Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 5, 2025 LG Sinha hands over appointment letters to 158 NoKs of terror victims in Srinagar Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 5, 2025 CM Omar Inspects Ongoing Development of Tawi River Front Project in Jammu Breaking Jammu August 5, 2025 Sakeena Itoo reviews functioning of Health, Social Welfare, Education departments in Poonch Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News August 5, 2025 SearchSearch Recent Posts DFCO cancels sale licenses of 8 pharmacies, suspends operations of 75 retail sale establishments Sakina Itoo Inaugurates Dialysis Unit & OPD Block at CHC Mandi Fulfilling Long-Pending Public Demand LG Sinha hands over appointment letters to 158 NoKs of terror victims in Srinagar CM Omar Inspects Ongoing Development of Tawi River Front Project in Jammu Sakeena Itoo reviews functioning of Health, Social Welfare, Education departments in Poonch Recent Comments