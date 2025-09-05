Sakina Itoo criticises J&K Govt over Eid-e-Milad Holiday Date

Follow us on

Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday criticised the authorities for not observing the holiday of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ? on the correct date in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Itoo said it was “totally unjust” that the sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide was not being marked as a holiday in accordance with the actual date. She questioned the practice of declaring holidays “subject to appearance of the moon” if the clause was not being implemented.

“Despite repeated requests from the elected government to shift the holiday, no action has been taken. This is playing with the emotions of the people,” she wrote.

The former minister said such decisions should lie within the domain of the elected government rather than being disregarded.(KNS).