Sakina emphasises strengthening patient care at GMC B’la

Baramulla, July 09: Minister for Health & Medical Education, Education & Social Welfare govt of J & k UT Sakina Itoo on Wednesday emphasised the importance of strengthening patient care and reiterated her commitment to uplift GMC Baramulla.According to a statement issued here, during a high-level review meeting hosted by GMC Baramulla, the Minister appreciated the dedication and hard work of the medical fraternity and assured that all grievances would be sincerely addressed.Her vision to elevate GMC Baramulla as one of the premier medical colleges in the country was passionately reaffirmed.On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Majid Jahangir, Principal GMC Baramulla, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Minister for her unwavering support and visionary leadership. He highlighted the recent grant of Rs 37.5 crore, earmarked for vital infrastructure including an MRI machine, Cath Lab, and acquisition of 50 kanals of additional land—significant strides toward institutional excellence.The Principal extended special thanks to Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi, Medical Superintendent AH GMC Baramulla, along with all stakeholders whose efforts were pivotal in the smooth conduct of this landmark event.Sakina Itoo was accompanied by Javid Hassan Baigh, Dr Sajad Shafi, Irshad Rasool Kar and Irfan Hafiz Lone.