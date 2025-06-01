Sakeena vows inclusive growth, spearheads dev drive in Kupwara

Kupwara, May 31: In a push for inclusive and equitable development, Minister for Health, Social Welfare, and Education, Sakeena Itoo on Friday chaired a high-level District Development Board meeting in Kupwara, reaffirming the government’s resolve to prioritize the needs of border and far-flung areas.

The meeting saw participation from a host of top officials, including Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, local MLAs, departmental heads, and senior administrative officers. A comprehensive review of ongoing projects, flagship schemes, and sector-wise performance was conducted, with a clear directive from the Minister to accelerate the pace of developmental works.

Underscoring the significance of Kupwara’s strategic and socio-economic landscape, Minister Itoo stated, “Kupwara’s development is not just an administrative focus but a moral imperative. The government is committed to ensuring that no citizen is left behind, especially those in remote and underserved areas.”

The Minister took stock of progress across multiple sectors—health, education, infrastructure, rural development, and social welfare—and evaluated the district’s performance under the Aspirational Districts Programme. She emphasized complete saturation of beneficiary schemes, urging departments to proactively identify and onboard eligible individuals, especially from marginalized communities.

The Minister also called for regular outreach camps and grievance redressal sessions across the district to enhance public service delivery and ensure accountability. “Outreach is the bridge between policy and people. We must meet the citizens where they are,” she noted.

Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan presented a detailed account of Kupwara’s development profile. As per official figures, over ₹456 crore has been utilized under the District CAPEX Budget till March 2025. Notably, nearly 2,000 km of road length has been macadamized in the last two years, and 129,000 households have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with the remainder in progress.

The Rural Development Department reported full utilization of MGNREGA funds, completion of over 10,000 houses under PMAY-G, and ongoing implementation of PMAY-G 2.0, covering more than 42,000 surveyed households.

Later in the day, Minister Itoo distributed appointment orders to newly recruited Anganwadi workers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots welfare institutions. She also handed over motorized tricycles to specially-abled beneficiaries, symbolizing inclusive governance in action.

Calling for seamless coordination between departments and time-bound completion of ongoing works, Sakeena Itoo urged officials to deliver with speed, sensitivity, and purpose. “Kupwara has immense potential. With dedicated governance and community engagement, we can transform it into a model district for the rest of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.