Sakeena lays foundation of main building, admin block of GDC Chadoora

Budgam, June 27: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo laid the foundation stone of main building and administrative block of Government Degree College (GDC) Chadoora here today.

MLA, Chadoora, Ali Mohammad Dar; Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Colleges, Director Family Welfare and Immunization, Director AYUSH, Principal GDC Chadoora, faculty members of college and large number of locals were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Education Minister emphasized on the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering youth through accessible and quality education. “This institution will not just be a building of bricks and mortar, but a beacon of knowledge, opportunity and progress for the youth of Chadoora and adjoining areas”, she stated.

The Minister also announced that in coming days a bus will be provided to the college for the convenience of students.

Sakeena Itoo said that with the sincere efforts of our Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, education system across Jammu and Kashmir is taking a positive shape. She added that it is resolve of our government that Educational institutions should reach every village and every corner of our society.

“After the formation of this popular government, numerous languishing projects have been made functional while work on others has been fast-tracked”, she highlighted.

Minister further highlighted that the progress we have seen in the past few months is a reflection of the government’s dedication to inclusive growth and grassroots development.

Outlining some key achievements of the government in recent months, the Minister said that the Government increased the Old age pension as well as marriage assistance for the sisters of J&K. She added that free electricity of 200 units and free ration of 10 kgs for deserving families is also being provided.

The Minister added that for the empowerment of women folk, free transport in government owned buses is being provided for our sisters.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chadoora, Ali Mohammad Dar expressed gratitude to the Minister for his constant support and assistance to the people of Chadoora constituency. He added that with the establishment of this college, a long pending demand of locals has been fulfilled as the college was functioning in pre-fabricated huts.

On the occasion, Sakeena Itoo also interacted with several public delegations and individuals, who apprised the Minister about various issues and problems faced by them.

While interacting with them, the Minister assured them that their genuine issues and concerns will be addressed promptly.