Sakeena Itoo visits SKIMS, Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today visited SKIMS Soura and Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar and took stock of medical care facilities available for the patients.

While visiting Super Speciality hospital Srinagar, the Minister toured several departments of the facility including Cardiology, Nephrology, Oncology and other Critical Care Units. She held direct interactions with patients and their attendants to understand their experiences and gather feedback regarding the quality of treatment and services available at the hospital.

Later, the Minister also visited SKIMS Soura and took stock of medical care facilities available at this prestigious institution. She inspected different sections of the hospital and took stock of medical care facilities available at the facility.

The Minister urged hospital authorities to ensure timely treatment, streamlined processes and patient-centric care for the patients coming from different far flung areas of the Jammu and Kashmir.

She also interacted with the patients and their attendants and took detailed feedback from them about the services available at this facility.

While interacting with them, the Minister assured them that the Government is focusing on increasing medical care facilities in rural areas so that they can get access near their vicinities.

