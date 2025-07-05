Sakeena Itoo visits Shahoo Kulgam, reviews arrangements for 10th Muharram

KULGAM, JULY 05: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today visited Imam Baras at Shahoo in Kulgam and took stock of arrangements for the 10th Muharram.

During her visit, Minister Sakeena engaged with local community members, religious leaders and residents to understand their concerns and ensure that necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth and peaceful observance of Ashura. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the occasion and assured full support in addressing any logistical or administrative issues.

The Minister highlighted the Muharram holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for the Muslim community and it is our collective responsibility to provide an environment of dignity, safety and comfort to the mourners.

She directed the officers to deploy adequate manpower of health department along the routes of Muharram processions for the facilitation of mourners

Expressing deep respect for the rich traditions and historical significance of Muharram, the Minister outlined the role of inter-community harmony and urged officials to ensure uninterrupted essential services, security and cleanliness around Imam Baras.

She also directed concerned authorities to coordinate closely with local committees to meet the requirements of the devotees, like proper lighting, drinking water, medical aid as well as traffic regulation.

Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of various wings, District and sectoral officers of all the line departments and other concerned officers accompanied the Minister during the visit.