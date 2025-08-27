Sakeena Itoo visits Lal Ded Hospital, B&J Hospital, Paediatric Hospital, SMHS Hospital Srinagar

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27: In the aftermath of heavy rainfall, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo today visited major healthcare institutions of Srinagar city to evaluate the medical supplies and other essential facilities available for the public.

During the visit, Minister Sakeena visited Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar and took comprehensive assessment of its various hospital departments like emergency services, OPD, maternity and child care units, diagnostic labs as well as the pharmacy wing. She took note of the functionality of medical equipment, availability of essential medicines cleanliness and staff attendance.

During the inspection, the Minister also interacted directly with patients and their attendants to gauge their experiences and gather on-ground feedback about the facilities available for the public. She assured them that any kind of shortcomings related to healthcare would be addressed promptly.

Interacting with the doctors and other paramedical staff on the occasion, the Minister emphasized on the need for sustained vigilance and greater responsiveness from medical staff in the hospital in view of the inclement weather. She also instructed the hospital administration to ensure 24×7 availability of doctors and staff and proper maintenance of duty roster. “Health is a priority sector for this Government and we are committed to establish a healthcare ecosystem that is efficient, compassionate and accountable to the people of J&K,” the Minister stated.

The Minister, afterwards, visit Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla and took stock of medical care facilities available at the hospital.

During the visit, the Minister undertook detailed inspection of different sections of the hospital like OPD, IPD, Emergency wards, diagnostic labs and other units.

While interacting with the doctors and other paramedical staff on the occasion, the Minister emphasized on the timely and effective treatment of the patients in view of the adverse weather conditions. She also called upon the hospital administration to make necessary arrangements for attendants of patients who may face any kind of hardships due to continuous rainfall.

Later, the Minister also visited 500 bedded Paediatric Hospital Bemina and assessed the available medical facilities.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with doctors, paramedical staff, and attendants of patients to understand the challenges faced in delivery of Pediatric healthcare. She inspected various wards including the emergency section, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and diagnostic facilities.

She also underlined the importance of maintaining proper sanitation, hygiene, and patient-friendly services within the hospital premises.

The Minister, during the visit, also took note of certain grievances and issues raised by patient attendants, particularly regarding accommodation, waiting areas, and availability of essential drugs. She urged the hospital authorities to address these issues on priority to reduce hardships of the public.

Meanwhile, the Minister also visited SMHS Hospital and GMC Srinagar and undertook comprehensive review of available medical care facilities.

During the visit, the Minister inspected different sections like OPD, IPD, Emergency wards, OTs and other sections. She directed the officers to augment the facilities and other supplies in view of the adverse weather.

At SMHS Hospital, the Minister also held a brief meeting with the Principal GMC Srinagar, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, HoDs of various specialities, Medical Superintendents of all associated hospitals and other concerned medical care professionals.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed on enhancing patient-doctor relationship as it forms the core for building a healthy society.

The Minister highlighted that present Government led by Omar Abdullah is making continuous efforts to enhance service delivery in government health institutions across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir, with particular focus on rural and underserved areas. She highlighted that these visits are aimed to eliminate complacency and encourage a culture of excellence in healthcare services for the people of J&K.

Pertinently, during the visit to these health facilities, the Minister gave strict directions to Assistant Drug Controller to take samples of all medicines and other essential supplies available at these premier health institutions.