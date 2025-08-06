Sakeena Itoo visits Ichgam Budgam, offers condolences to bereaved family of electrocution victim

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today visited Ichgam Budgam to offer condolences to the family of young student who lost his life in tragic electrocution incident yesterday.

MLA Chadoora, Ali Mohammad Dar; MLA Khan Sahib, Saif-u-din Bhat; Director School Education Kashmir and other senior officers of district administration also accompanied the Minister.

During the visit, the Minister met the bereaved family to offer condolences and express solidarity with them during this difficult time. She assured them that accountability will be fixed on this unfortunate incident and swift action will be taken against those responsible for this negligence.

The Minister further assured the family that government stands with them in this moment of grief and all necessary support and assistance will be provided to them.

The Minister, earlier, visited the site of incident and took on-spot assessment of circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

Later, the Minister also held a brief meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat and other senior officers of district administration at Dak Banglow on this incident.

The Minister issued strict directions to the district administration to ensure transparent and time-bound enquiry into this incident and fix responsibility on those found guilty of negligence and take action against them as per law.

She also directed the district administration to review safety measures near all schools and other public institutions so that these kind of incidents can be prevented in future.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner informed the Minister that an enquiry committee has already been constituted to investigate the incident and ascertain how the electrocution incident occurred, identify any lapses and ensure that accountability is fixed.