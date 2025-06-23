Sakeena Itoo visits Gulmarg Constituency

Minister for Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare Department, Sakeena Itoo, today visited several areas of Gulmarg Constituency and inaugurated development projects there.

MLA Gulmarg, Peerzada Farooq Ahmad Shah; Director Social Welfare Kashmir; Director School Education Kashmir; Director Colleges J&K; Director Health Services Kashmir; Director AYUSH; Director Family Welfare and Immunization and other senior officers of district administration Baramulla accompanied the Minister.

The Minister inaugurated AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre at Chandail Wangam, additional accommodation at Government Middle School (GMS) Chichilora and Kinder Garten School (KGS) at Kralweth.

Addressing the locals on these occasions, Sakeena reaffirmed the commitment of the Government towards constructive development and upgrades in health and education sectors. “Healthcare and Education are pillars of sustainable progress and our government is endeavoring hard to enhance the quality of life for every resident of J&K”, she said.

The Minister advised the locals to take best use of this facility as it will offer a range of alternative medicine services like Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy, with an aim that affordable and accessible healthcare options are also available to rural population.

At Government Middle School Chichilora, the Minister remarked that the people have trusted the present government led by Omar Abdullah and therefore we are committed to uphold this trust by all types of welfare measures. She called upon the people to make best utilisation of social welfare schemes and other initiatives of the government.

The Minister also spoke in length about the achievements of the government in recent months. She assured the general public that their genuine issues and problems will be addressed promptly.

On the occasion, MLA Gulmarg, Peerzada Farooq Ahmad expressed gratitude to the Minister for fulfilling the demand of local population regarding operationalization of Ayush centre.

Later, Sakeena visited the Government Degree College Tangmarg and felicitated several students who had excelled in various disciplines.

The Minister, on the occasion, also interacted with the staff and students of the college and took on-spot feedback from them about the quality of education being imparted at the institute.

Meanwhile, the Minister visited the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Kunzer and participated in interaction with the teachers.

The Minister emphasized on quality education and student empowerment so that they can excel in their future aspects of life across different fields.

Highlighting various developmental and educational initiatives of the government, Sakeena spoke in length about recent reforms in the education sector and enhanced digital infrastructure in schools. She also highlighted the progressive scholarship schemes aimed at bridging the gap between urban and rural education.

“As we move towards a more inclusive and empowered society, education remains the most powerful tool for transformation. The government remains committed towards empowering our youth through quality education and holistic support,” she remarked.

She also lauded the tireless efforts of teachers in shaping the future generation and emphasized the need for continued collaboration between educational institutions and the government to uplift academic standards across the region.

Earlier, the Minister inspected various stalls set up by the science club of the institution showcasing various innovative products developed by the students.

Interacting with the students on the occasion, the Minister advised them to keep following their ambitions and the government will ensure you support in every means to achieve those goals.

On the occasion, the Minister felicitated the meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12, commending their hard work and perseverance.