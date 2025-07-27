Sakeena Itoo viits Zangalpora village of Kulgam, takes stock of developmental issues of locals

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today visited Zangalpora village of Kulgam district to assess local developmental needs and engage with directly with residents to take stock of their grievances and issues.

Addressing a large public gathering on the occasion, Minister Sakeena said that Omar Abdullah-led Government is focused on public welfare, highlighting that inclusive development and people-centric governance is core motto of our Government.

“Our goal is to ensure inclusive growth and effective delivery of essential services at the grassroots,” the Minister stated.

During the visit, the Minister also interacted with locals and patiently listened to their grievances and demands.

She assured the timely redressal of all the issues raised, adding that relevant departments will be directed for swift action.

She also informed the residents that a Rs. 4 crore flood protection project has been sanctioned to safeguard the area from future flood threats. She also announced that concerned department has been instructed for development of playfield in the area.

Among the key issues raised by the residents were the execution of a flood protection project, establishment of a Primary Health Centre, and augmentation of drinking water supply, either through a dedicated filtration plant facility or by extending supply from the existing functional plant in a nearby village.

The people also demanded the upgradation of infrastructure at the Government High School, augmentation of staff in essential departments, and the establishment of an Animal Husbandry Centre to support the agrarian economy and livestock-based livelihoods.

Another prominent demand was the extension and development of the village playfield, aimed at promoting sports and youth engagement.

On the occasion, Minister Sakeena also distributed sports kits among local players, encouraging greater youth participation in sports and physical activity.