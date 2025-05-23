Sakeena Itoo tours Chanapora constituency

Srinagar, May 22: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo Thursday conducted an extensive tour of Chanapora constituency and took detailed appraisal of public infrastructure like healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

MLA, Chanapora, Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo, Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Director School Education Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Coordination New GMCs, Director AYUSH, Director Colleges J&K, Executive Engineers of different wings and other sectoral officers also accompanied the Minister during the visit. During the tour, the Minister visited PHC Chanapora, Government Girls Higher Secondary Chanapora, PHC Nowgam, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Rawalpora, Health centre site at Wanbal, Government Degree College Hyderpora, Government Girls High School Hyderpora, Mini Maternity Centre Sanat Nagar and other public welfare institutions. While on tour, the Minister evaluated healthcare services at medical facilities and educational standards at schools and colleges. She also engaged with local community members as well as students to understand their concerns and aspirations.

Minister Sakeena also took stock of available medical services, infrastructure, and patient care standards. She interacted with medical staff and patients, assuring them of Government’s commitment towards improving health services.

She also made on-ground assessments of local educational institutions, examining their infrastructure, staffing position as well as overall academic environment. She also held interactions with students and took on-spot feedback from them about the quality of education being imparted at these educational institutions. Minister Sakeena also addressed a gathering of Senior Citizen Council at Ahata Waqar Day Care and Recreation Centre of PHC Chanapora. She expressed her deep respect for the elder members of society, acknowledging their contributions and underlining the need for inclusive policies that cater to their well-being. She highlighted that the Omar Abdullah led Government is focusing on improving health infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir so that our people get every possible facilities within their vicinities. On the occasion, the Minister assured the people of Chanapora constituency that the feasibility for upgradation of PHC Chanapora to Sub-district hospital will be worked out and accordingly the PHC will be upgraded. She also informed that a new AYUSH unit will be established in the premises of the facility to cater the needs of alternative medicine systems used to treat various ailments and promote holistic well-being.