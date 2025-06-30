Sakeena Itoo reviews progress on health projects across Kashmir division

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to assess the status of ongoing works being executed under health infrastructure projects across Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by MD J&K Housing Board, MD Police Housing Corporation, Chief Engineer R&B North Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, representatives of mechanical and hospital engineering department and other officers of the concerned departments and project executing agencies.

While reviewing the district-wise progress on each project, the Minister underscored the importance of adhering to deadlines, particularly in far-flung and snow-prone areas. “Timely completion of these projects is crucially important for saving precious human lives. We cannot afford delays that could hamper rural healthcare delivery during harsh winters,” she stated.

The Minister issued clear directions to all the executing agencies to ensure that all the ongoing projects, ranging from new health centres to upgradation of existing facilities, are completed in time as Kashmir has less working season.

Highlighting the importance of these projects for rural healthcare services, the Minister underlined that once completed, these projects will significantly strengthen the healthcare network in rural and underserved areas of Kashmir division. “Government’s goal is to make quality healthcare accessible at the grassroots level. These infrastructure upgrades are a crucial step towards achieving the healthcare equity”, asserted the Minister.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed upon the officers of the health department and executing agencies to conduct regular check-ups of ongoing construction works so that the buildings are constructed as per the approved works. She also asked them to consult every stakeholder in DPR formulation, ensuring that all necessary basic facilities are incorporated.