BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Sakeena Itoo reviews progress on health projects across Kashmir division

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to assess the status of ongoing works being executed under health infrastructure projects across Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by MD J&K Housing Board, MD Police Housing Corporation, Chief Engineer R&B North Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, representatives of mechanical and hospital engineering department and other officers of the concerned departments and project executing agencies.

While reviewing the district-wise progress on each project, the Minister underscored the importance of adhering to deadlines, particularly in far-flung and snow-prone areas. “Timely completion of these projects is crucially important for saving precious human lives. We cannot afford delays that could hamper rural healthcare delivery during harsh winters,” she stated.

The Minister issued clear directions to all the executing agencies to ensure that all the ongoing projects, ranging from new health centres to upgradation of existing facilities, are completed in time as Kashmir has less working season.

Highlighting the importance of these projects for rural healthcare services, the Minister underlined that once completed, these projects will significantly strengthen the healthcare network in rural and underserved areas of Kashmir division. “Government’s goal is to make quality healthcare accessible at the grassroots level. These infrastructure upgrades are a crucial step towards achieving the healthcare equity”, asserted the Minister.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed upon the officers of the health department and executing agencies to conduct regular check-ups of ongoing construction works so that the buildings are constructed as per the approved works. She also asked them to consult every stakeholder in DPR formulation, ensuring that all necessary basic facilities are incorporated.

Aiming for gold at Paris Paralympics, World No. 1 archer Sheetal Devi terms her journey as surreal one
DC Kulgam reviews arrangements for smooth conduct of B2V-5
Now Opposition will be strong in Parliament: Farooq Abdullah
CM Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
Flights Operation Resume at Srinagar Airport, Highway Remains Closed
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K CEO issues show cause notice to 3 inactive political parties
Next Article Sakeena Itoo visits SKIMS, Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sakeena Itoo visits SKIMS, Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar
Breaking Health Kashmir
J&K CEO issues show cause notice to 3 inactive political parties
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
DGP J&K chairs joint security review meeting Ahead of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
LG Sinha inaugurates SASB’s Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk Srinagar
Breaking City Jammu and Kashmir News