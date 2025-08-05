Sakeena Itoo reviews functioning of Health, Social Welfare, Education departments in Poonch

POONCH, AUGUST 05: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting to review the performance and functioning of Health, Social Welfare and Education departments in Poonch district.

The meeting was attended by MLA Haveli, Ajaz Ahmed Jan; MLA Surankote, Choudhary Mohammad Akram; Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal; Director Social Welfare Jammu, Director School Education Jammu, Director Health Services Jammu, Director Colleges, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Poonch besides other district and sectoral officers.

While reviewing the functioning of education sector, the Minister had in-depth assessment of ongoing works on under construction buildings. She directed the concerned executing agencies to complete the projects in time so that they can be dedicated for public use at the earliest.

The Minister further directed the Director School Education to prioritize deployment of subject-specific teachers and rationalization of staff, particularly in border zones and far-flung hamlets. She also emphasized the periodic teacher training, strengthening School Management Committees (SMCs) and community involvement in ensuring quality education.

“Education is the foundation for every society and the government is investing both human and infrastructural resources to give children a bright future they deserve”, she stated.

Regarding health sector, the Minister sought details of all ongoing projects as well as staff position in healthcare institutions of the district. She directed the Director Health services Jammu to cancel the attachment of all doctors and send them to their original place of postings immediately. She further called for deployment of doctors to other remote areas once a week or as per need to provide basic health care services to the public at their doorsteps.

“A healthy society forms the backbone of a progressive region. People living in rural and border areas deserve equitable access to quality healthcare”, the Minister asserted.

She also asked the healthcare department to minimise the referral of the patients to higher institutions.

While reviewing implementation of various social sector schemes in the district, the Minister emphasized the need for transparency in selection of beneficiaries. She directed the officers to organize more awareness camps in rural and tribal areas to ensure that deserving populations are not left out due to lack of information and awareness.

“Social welfare must translate into real impact. It’s not just about disbursement but also about dignity and empowerment of the most vulnerable sections of the society”, she said.

During the meeting, MLA Haveli and MLA Surankote raised various issues of their concerned constituencies, seeking their immediate redressal.

The Minister assured them these concerns will be addressed promptly.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Vikas Kundal, briefed the Minister about the performance and functioning of each department through presentation.

He informed the Minister about the enrolments, cadre-wise strength of teaching faculty, infrastructure development, school upgradation and other key school developmental projects, healthcare infrastructure, status of ambulances, work done report and healthcare services being provided to the patient’s across the district.

He also briefed the Minister about the services being provided by the social welfare department like old age, widow and PHC pension schemes, state marriage assistance scheme, motarised tricycle scheme, functioning of child care institutions and child protection, one stop centres, District hub for women empowerment and other related aspects.