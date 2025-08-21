Sakeena Itoo reviews developmental scenario of Hazratbal Constituency

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 21: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the developmental scenario of Hazratbal constituency.

The meeting was attended by MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar; Secretary School Education, Ram Niwas Sharma; Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Director School Education Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, CMO Srinagar, CEO Srinagar and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed upon the officers for effective and optimal utilisation of public infrastructure to address the genuine needs and issues of the general public. She directed the concerned departments to adopt a result-oriented approach, prioritising timely completion of projects and optimum service delivery.

“Public infrastructure is created to ease the lives of people, but unless it is maintained and used effectively, it fails to serve its purpose,” she asserted. The Minister urged upon the officers to streamline service delivery and ensure that projects already completed or under progress yield tangible benefits for the common citizen.

While reviewing educational scenario of the constituency, the Minister directed the school education department to ensure that basic amenities are established in all schools of the constituency from Primary level upto the Higher secondary level. She also directed the officers for timely renovation of dilapidated buildings so as to make them fit for class work and other required objectives.

Taking stock of health sector in the Constituency, the Minister called upon the officers to ensure that existing facilities and newly created infrastructure are effectively utilised for the benefit of the people. She also underscored the significance of Hazratbal constituency as a seat of learning and spirituality, noting that sustained developmental efforts must complement its cultural and educational legacy.

The Minister further directed the officers of health department for effective utilisation of Mini Maternity Hospital Zakura. She also stressed upon the health department to address the issues hindering the construction of additional block of SDH Habbak.

Reviewing the functioning of other health institutions in the Constituency like UPHC Tailbal, PHC Burzahama, Fakir Gujri Hospital, UPHC Nishat, PHC Brien, UPHC Harwan, NTPHC Theed and others, the Minister directed the officers to establish necessary facilities like digital X-Ray, advanced diagnostic equipments and other advanced medical care facilities at these health institutions for the public good.

She also asked the concerned officers of health department to submit necessary requirements for upgradation in health facilities of Hazratbal Constituency on timely basis so that required funds can be made available.

Reaffirming the commitment of Omar Abdullah led government towards inclusive growth, the Minister called upon officers and stakeholders to work in synergy so that the constituency emerges as a model of balanced development.

“Our focus must remain people’s welfare. Development should not only be about creating assets but ensuring that these assets truly serve the community,” she stated.

The Minister further instructed the officers to identify gaps in infrastructure use, remove bottlenecks and create awareness so that the community reaps maximum benefits from government investments. She underlined that the government is committed to bridge developmental imbalances and foster inclusive growth in the constituency.