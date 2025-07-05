Sakeena Itoo pays rich tributes to Karbala Martyrs

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In her tribute, Sakeena Itoo said that the supreme sacrifices by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala exemplify unmatched courage and patience, which will continue to enlighten the mankind.

“The lesson that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions taught us of not bowing or succumbing before forces of evil, is the guiding light for the entire mankind”, Sakeena said.

The Minister urged people to follow principles of martyrs of Karbala for establishing a just society, which symbolizes unity and love for each other.

The Minister also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.