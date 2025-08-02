BreakingKashmir

Sakeena Itoo lays foundation stone for 10 MVA Receiving Station at Manzgam Kulgam

Highlights Government's focused approach towards inclusive development, particularly in rural, underserved areas

KULGAM, AUGUST 02: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo laid the foundation stone of 10 MVA Receiving Station at Manzgam here today with an aim to strengthen the local power infrastructure.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Minister said that the project fulfils a long-pending demand of the people of the area and is expected to significantly augment the power supply scenario, ensuring improved electricity availability and reliability for the residents. She added that it is a milestone in the ongoing efforts of the government to improve electricity distribution and meet the growing power demands of the region.

She also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah for sanctioning the project, terming it a major milestone in the area’s development journey.

The Minister further highlighted on the Government’s focused approach towards inclusive development, especially in rural and underserved areas. She stated that this new receiving station would benefit thousands of households, ensuring stable and reliable electricity supply, boosting local industry as well as supporting educational and healthcare institutions of the area.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment towards ensuring that the benefits of every scheme reach the grassroots and deserved. “Our goal is not merely to announce projects, but to ensure they translate into tangible outcomes. This receiving station is a symbol of our Government’s resolve to deliver,” she stated.

