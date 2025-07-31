BreakingKashmir

Sakeena Itoo, Javid Dar visit GMC Handwara, enquire about well being of road accident victims

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, along with Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election, Javid Ahmad Dar, today visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara to enquire about the well being of persons injured in yesterday’s road accident at Behnipora Handwara.

During the visit, the Ministers met the injured persons and their attendants, assuring them all possible assistance from the government for their swift recovery. They directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible medical facilities and quality care to the injured persons for their speedy recovery.

Later, the Ministers visited the family of Government teacher, Irshad Ahmed Lone, who lost his life in this tragic road accident.

The Ministers met the family members of deceased teacher and offered words of solace and comfort to the grieving family. They expressed profound grief over their loss and extended heartfelt prayers for the departed soul. They assured them all possible assistance from the government.

Multi-crore filtration plant in Handwara fails to filter single sip, residents protest
Pakistan targets Jammu with loitering munitions, Indian Air Defence guns firing back
SKUAST-K Bred Maize Hybrid identified for release in Jharkhand
2 drug peddlers held in Kulgam, contraband substances recovered
Enlist students for NCC: Div Com to Edu deptt
Share This Article
Previous Article Mehbooba Mufti condemns brutal police killings, Demands Justice for Parvez Ahmed and Persecuted Gujjar-Bakerwal Community
Next Article LG Sinha expresses gratitude to all Stakeholders involved in arrangement of Amarnath Yatra 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

IGP Kashmir promotes 1903 officials
Breaking Kashmir
Gujarat: CM Omar Abdullah visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
GMC Srinagar introduces OMR-based exams for transparency and efficiency
Breaking Education
LG Sinha expresses gratitude to all Stakeholders involved in arrangement of Amarnath Yatra 
Breaking Kashmir