Sakeena Itoo inspects GGHSS Surankote, GHSS Lassana

Poonch, Aug  04: Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo, today conducted surprise inspection of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Surankote and Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Lassana and took stock of their functioning and academic activities.

According to a statement issued here, the Minister interacted with the students, teachers and other non-teaching staff to assess the functioning of the institution, status of infrastructure facilities and adherence to the academic standards.

While interacting with the teachers, she took note of various shortcomings and assured them prompt redressal of the same.

Speaking to the students, she encouraged them to prioritize education as a transformative tool for their empowerment and upliftment.

Later, the Minister visited GHSS Lassana and reviewed the working of the institution. She inspected different sections of the school, classrooms and other infrastructure.

She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to educational equity across Jammu and Kashmir, adding that these inspections would continue for improving the educational standards.

The Minister also directed the school administration to submit details regarding infrastructural and staffing needs for the institution.

