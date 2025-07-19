Sakeena Itoo inaugurates NTPHC, Sheep Extension Centre at Khull Kulgam

KULGAM, JULY, 19: In order to strengthen healthcare facilities in rural areas, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, inaugurated the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) and Sheep Extension Centre at Khull village of DH Pora here today.

The NTPHC, completed at an estimated cost of Rs.1.88 crore, aims to provide upgraded healthcare services to the residents of Khull and other adjoining areas.

The Sheep Extension Centre, constructed by R&B Department at a cost of Rs. 40.62 lakh, will provide the routine treatments, mini operations, extension activities and shearing services thereby significantly strengthening the livestock care and related services in the area.

Addressing a large public gathering on the occasion, Sakeena said that Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to establish all kinds of essential facilities in all rural areas. She further stated that this newly inaugurated NTPHC will play a vital role in delivering healthcare to the people of Khull and its adjoining areas. She said the government is ushering in a new era of development and prosperity and all promises made to the people will be fulfilled.

Sakeena Itoo reiterated that the government is striving for inclusive growth of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Minister interacted with various public delegations and individuals and took stock of their grievances and issues. She assured them that their genuine issues and problems will be redressed promptly.

The Minister, among others, was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, Director Health Services Kashmir, senior officers of Agriculture Production and Health departments and other officers of district administration.