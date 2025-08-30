Sakeena Itoo inaugurates 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 International Endocrinology Conference at GMC Srinagar

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo today emphasized on the need to strengthen preventive and curative healthcare systems for the elderly population as diabetes has emerged as a silent yet pressing health challenge among our elders.

The Health Minister made these remarks while delivering the key note address after inaugurating 1st Annual MMFDIACON25 International Endocrinology Conference at Government Medical College (GMC) here today.

The conference was organised by GMC Srinagar in collaboration with the Department of Endocrinology of Super Speciality hospital, MMF Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies on Ageing and Moul Mouj Foundation.

The conference, themed “Elders Deserve Better: Diabetes and its Complications in the Elderly – An Interdisciplinary Approach,” brought together experts and professionals from various fields to discuss the latest developments and challenges in managing diabetes and its complications in the elderly.

In her key note address, the Minister emphasized on the importance of addressing diabetes and its complications in the elderly population, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes. She stressed on the urgent need to strengthen preventive and curative healthcare systems for the elderly population, particularly those grappling with chronic conditions like diabetes.

“Diabetes in the elderly is not just a medical issue but also a social challenge. Our elders deserve compassion, timely diagnosis, and collaborative treatment strategies that address the full spectrum of complications. This conference is a significant step toward building that holistic model of care,” she said.

The Minister congratulated GMC Srinagar for holding such academic event on a topic of immense public health importance. She emphasized on the crucial role of healthy ageing in ensuring the well-being of society and noted that while diabetes is rapidly increasing among the elderly, its rising prevalence in the young population is equally alarming. She stressed that combating diabetes requires a multipronged approach, ranging from lifestyle modification and diet to sustained physical activity.

Commending the efforts of the organizing committee and GMC Srinagar, Minister Sakeena emphasized on the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in tackling diabetes-related complications. She assured that the government is committed to advancing specialized healthcare facilities, strengthening preventive programs, and ensuring wider access to diagnostic and treatment services in both urban and rural areas of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar amd Patron of the conference, Dr. Iffat Hassan Shah highlighted that GMC Srinagar and its associated hospitals remain at the forefront of healthcare delivery in Kashmir, with a special focus on the needs of the elderly population.

HoD Endocrinology, Dr. M. Hayat, in his address underlined the urgency of the conference theme, noting the multiple and complex complications of diabetes witnessed among elderly patients, which necessitate interdisciplinary discussion and intervention, while as Senior Consultant Geriatrics and Academic Convenor, CISA, Dr. Zubair Saleem reaffirmed that CISA and MMF are committed not only to the treatment of ageing parents in Kashmir but also to advancing academic research and policy dialogue in geriatrics.

Consultant Endocrinology, Dr. Mir Shahnawaz, underscored the need to study and address the unique complications of diabetes in elderly patients, particularly those that affect their quality of life and independence.

During the inaugural session, the Impact Report of the Moul Mouj Foundation was also released.

As part of the conference several scientific sessions were held.

Dr. John Ebnezar, Padmashri and Dr. B.C. Roy awardee, delivered a virtual lecture on frailty fractures in elderly with diabetes. Dr. M. A. Mazaid from Egypt spoke virtually on osteoporotic vertebral risks in elderly diabetics, while Dr. Sergio Rowinski from Brazil virtually discussed adhesive capsulitis and its management in diabetics.

National experts spoke on a wide range of interdisciplinary topics like Prof. S. M. Salim (HOD SPM, GMC Srinagar), spoke on Epidemiology of T2DM in the Elderly, Dr. Bashir A. Laway (Senior endocrinologist) spoke on Management of Diabetic Sarcopenia, Dr. Tajamul H. Mir (HOD Nephrology, GMC Srinagar) on Diabetic Nephropathy in the Elderly, Prof. Bashir A. Sanaie ((HOD Neurology, GMC Srinagar) spoke on Management of Stroke in Elderly Diabetics, Prof. Arshad Hussain (IMHANS-K) on Geriatric Diabetes and Mood Disorders, Dr. Asif Nazir (Consultant Orthopedics, GMC Srinagar) on Diabetic Foot Challenges in the Elderly. Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Bhat (Consultant Endocrinologist) on Managing High-Risk T2DM in Elderly with Multiple Risk Factors and Dr. Wasim Rashid (Consultant Cardiologist, GMC Srinagar) on Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Beyond Sugar Control.

The conference also featured free paper and poster sessions, with enthusiastic participation from delegates representing GMC Srinagar, SKIMS,

JLNM Hospital, and other GMCs across Kashmir. Three best posters were awarded ₹5,000 (First), ₹3,000 (Second), and ₹2,000 (Third), while the best free paper was given a token award of ₹1,000.

A unique feature of the event was the felicitation of senior citizens for their contributions to society.

Among those honoured were governing board members of CISA, representatives of GK Labs for their unwavering support in providing home-based care to MMF, and distinguished doctors including Dr. Farida Ashai, Dr. Abdul Wahid, Dr. G.Q. Khan, Dr. Tafazzul Hussain, Dr. Mushtaq Marghoob, Dr. Tajamul Fazili, and Mr. Abdul Rashid Malik.

A key highlight of the event was a short film on the role of a father in raising his children, produced and directed by Dr. Tajamul H. Mir. The conference successfully demonstrated the interdisciplinary nature of diabetes care in the elderly, bridging medicine, psychiatry, orthopaedics, geriatrics, and public health.

Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Administrator Associated Hospitals, medical superintendents, resident medical officers, medical officers, and medical students attended the conference which provided a platform for knowledge sharing, discussion, and exchange of ideas among experts, healthcare professionals, and researchers.