Sakeena Itoo extends greetings to teaching community on Teachers Day

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 05: Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo has extended her warm greetings to teaching community on Teacher’s Day, celebrated on 5th September across the country to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and a respected philosopher and educator.

In her message, the Minister extended her heartfelt gratitude to all teachers, who are true torchbearers of society. She added that Teachers are the nation-builders, guiding our children with knowledge, values, and inspiration.

“Your dedication and resilience have been instrumental in nurturing the dreams of our students and in shaping a brighter future for all of us”, the Education Minister said.

She further said that with the continued contribution of Teachers, the youth of J&K will excel and lead our nation to greater heights.

