Breaking

Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over tragic Handwara road accident

Asks Director SKIMS to personally monitor critically injured students

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, April 12: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident that took place today in Handwara, resulting in the loss of young promising student, Tabassum Mushtaq and leaving several others injured.

The Minister, while expressing deep shock over this tragic accident, said that my heart goes out to the family of Tabassum who lost her precious life in this heart-breaking incident. She also prayed for strength to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Minister urged Director SKIMS, Principal GMC Handwara, Director Health Services Kashmir and CMO Kupwara to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured students. She asked the Director SKIMS to personally monitor the critically injured students at the facility and ensure their effective treatment.

She further asked other hospitals administrations to prioritize the medical care of the injured students at their respective health facilities and offer all necessary support to the victims and their families.

You Might Also Like

LAHDC Elections: NC-Congress combine wins 5 seats, BJP 1

Mallikarjun Kharge condoles demise of former Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

Supreme sacrifice of PSI Deepak Sharma will forever be remembered: J&K DGP

J-K Police books LeT terrorist associate under PSA in Bandipora

Restoration work under progress along Jammu-Srinagar highway: Traffic Police Department

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over picnic bus mishap
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over picnic bus mishap
Breaking
NC didn’t allow Assembly to run; it ran away from discussions: LoP Sunil Sharma
Breaking
Indian Army condoles death of JCO Subedar Kuldeep Chand killed in LoC operation
Breaking
Trump’s special envoy, Putin holds talks on Russia-Ukraine crisis
Breaking