Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over tragic Handwara road accident

Srinagar, April 12: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident that took place today in Handwara, resulting in the loss of young promising student, Tabassum Mushtaq and leaving several others injured.

The Minister, while expressing deep shock over this tragic accident, said that my heart goes out to the family of Tabassum who lost her precious life in this heart-breaking incident. She also prayed for strength to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Minister urged Director SKIMS, Principal GMC Handwara, Director Health Services Kashmir and CMO Kupwara to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured students. She asked the Director SKIMS to personally monitor the critically injured students at the facility and ensure their effective treatment.

She further asked other hospitals administrations to prioritize the medical care of the injured students at their respective health facilities and offer all necessary support to the victims and their families.