Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over student’s tragic death in Poonch landslide

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a student in a landslide that struck the Government Primary School in Bainch-Kalsain area of Poonch district.

In her condolence message, the Education Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and termed the incident as deeply distressing and heart-breaking. “It is truly painful to learn that a young life, full of promise, has been cut short due to this natural calamity. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Minister urged the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected family. She also asked them to take immediate measures for the well being of injured students.

The Minister asked the Director School Education Jammu as well as Director Health Services Jammu to keep constant monitoring of the injured students for their well being and provide all possible assistance to their families.

The Minister further asked the Director School Education Jammu to assess the situation and ensure necessary infrastructure support to the affected school building.

