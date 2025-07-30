BreakingKashmir

Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over loss of two Government teachers in flash flood incident at Ramban

Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo has expressed deep grief over the tragic demise of two Government teachers, Jagdev Singh and Sanjay Kumar, who lost their lives in flash flood incident in Ramban.

In her condolence message, the Minister said that the incident is deeply distressing as the teachers were attending three-day training session at DIET Kud. She added that the two educators were committed to shaping young minds and their death is a grave loss to their families, students and entire education community.

The Minister, while expressing deep condolences with the grieving families, said that my thoughts and prayers are with their grieving families and loved ones. She also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

