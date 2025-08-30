Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over loss of lives in Ramban, Reasi incidents

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in Reasi and Ramban districts due to natural calamities in which several precious lives have been lost.

The Minister said that it is heart wrenching that several precious lives have been lost in cloudburst incident in Ramban and landslide incident in Reasi district. She added that these tragedies have caused unbearable sufferings to the affected families and my heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and their relatives.

The Minister further said that the district administrations, particularly health department and disaster management authorities, in both districts have been mobilised to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Minister Sakeena further appealed the general public that in view of inclement weather advisories people should remain cautious and alert, avoid landslide prone areas and strictly adhere to safety advisories for their well being.