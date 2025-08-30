BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Sakeena Itoo expresses grief over loss of lives in Ramban, Reasi incidents

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in Reasi and Ramban districts due to natural calamities in which several precious lives have been lost.

The Minister said that it is heart wrenching that several precious lives have been lost in cloudburst incident in Ramban and landslide incident in Reasi district. She added that these tragedies have caused unbearable sufferings to the affected families and my heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and their relatives.

The Minister further said that the district administrations, particularly health department and disaster management authorities, in both districts have been mobilised to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Minister Sakeena further appealed the general public that in view of inclement weather advisories people should remain cautious and alert, avoid landslide prone areas and strictly adhere to safety advisories for their well being.

Govt appoints 122 Junior Assistants to address clerical staff shortage in RDD
EAM Jaishankar discusses “concerning situation in Sudan” with his Egyptian counterpart Shoukry
ACB arrests Patwari for demanding and accepting bribe in Ramban
Budget session: Opposition parties to meet at Parliament today to chalk out strategy
Successful conclusion of ten-day calligraphy workshop in Srinagar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Ramban Due to Cloudburst 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Ramban Due to Cloudburst 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Azad expresses grief over Ramban cloudburst, Reasi landslide; calls for aid to flood victims
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods; Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Fire breaks out in Tulail’s Kashpat village
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News