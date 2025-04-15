Breaking

Sakeena Itoo engages daily with scores of public delegations, individuals at Civil Secretariat

In her continued efforts towards ensuring transparent governance and prompt grievance redressal of public centric issues, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, is engaging with scores of public delegations, individuals on daily basis at Civil Secretariat.

The initiative has drawn widespread appreciation from public as scores of delegations, civil society members and individuals from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir call on the Minister to share their pressing concerns, development needs and welfare issues.

The Minister, who is holding crucial portfolios of Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, School Education and Higher Education departments, during these interactions issues on the spot directions to the concerned departments for necessary action on the grievances raised.

While engaging with these public delegations and individuals, Sakeena Itoo reaffirmed the commitment of government to grassroots governance. “Public Darbars are a bridge between the administration and the people. It is our duty to ensure every voice is heard and genuine concerns are addressed promptly”, she said.

She highlighted that this daily outreach program is a model of proactive administration and people-first governance, which is core idea of Omar Abdullah led government.

The Minister further said that all the departmental heads have been directed to maintain responsiveness towards public issues and ensure timely follow-ups on the matters raised during these sessions.

