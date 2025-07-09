BreakingKashmir

Sakeena Itoo distributes relief cheques worth Rs.13 lakh among fire victims in Baramulla

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Education, Sakeena Itoo, today distributed relief cheques worth Rs 13 lakh among the 25 fire affected families of Mohalla Jalal Sahib, Old Town Baramulla.

The assistance was provided under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during a distribution ceremony held at Dak Bungalow.

MLA Baramulla Javid Hassan Baig; MLA Uri Sajjad Shafi; MLA Sopore, Irshad Rasool Kar and other senior officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.

The Minister expressed heartfelt solidarity with the victims, reaffirming the government’s commitment to stand with the citizens in times of crisis. “This is not just financial support, it is government’s commitment towards providing assistance to our citizens in times of distress”, she maintained.

The Minister asked the administration for ensuring proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future, including better fire safety infrastructure and awareness in vulnerable areas. She also directed the district administration to ensure all necessary rehabilitation measures are taken without delay.

While interacting with the victims, the Minister assured them of continued support from the government.

The victims expressed gratitude for the timely intervention and appreciated government’s active role in facilitating the much-needed relief.

Pertinently, the fire incident, which occurred on March 2025, had severely damaged 13 residential structures affecting 25 families of Mohalla Jalal Sahib, Old Town Baramulla.

